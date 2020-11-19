Manitowoc County hunters asked to ‘be extra observant’ as search for missing duck hunter continues

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are asking hunters to be extra observant and vigilant along the Manitowoc River as the search continues for a missing duck hunter.

On Oct. 29, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office responded to the Manitowoc River off of West Quarry Road for a report of a missing duck hunter.

Deputies learned that 29-year-old Joshua Lueptow of Manitowoc had been hunting in the area but may have been in distress.

Authorities report having searched for Lueptow for three days using drones, aircraft, divers, sonar, K9, and surface vessels. As of Saturday, Oct. 31, all efforts were said to have been unsuccessful.

In early November, Sheriff Dan Hartwig announced the department would coordinate with private search and rescue organizations Wings for Hope Wisconsin and Northstar Search and Rescue to continue search efforts for Lueptow.

As of Nov. 19, public and private search efforts have been ongoing for the past few weeks and efforts have been unsuccessful in locating Lueptow.

“With the opening day of deer hunting approaching, we are asking local deer hunters to be extra observant and vigilant along the Manitowoc River between Mud Creek and Quarry Road,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

Lueptow was last seen in the Manitowoc River wearing blue jeans, a Cabela green camouflage sweatshirt, and a Drake waterfowl camouflage down jacket, seen below.

If you locate Lueptow, you are asked to immediately call the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 683-4201 or 911.

Authorities west of Lake Winnebago are asking hunters and outdoorsmen to be vigilant during the upcoming deer gun season as they continue to search for a missing 23-year-old man.

In early March, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help locating Jon Morgan.

Morgan was last seen in the King area on Friday, March 6, and reported missing on Sunday, March 8.

“As more people will be outside and in the woods, we are asking for them to contact our department if they see potential evidence such as clothing, human remains, or anything suspicious,” the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says.