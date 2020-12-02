Manitowoc County Jail inmate dies from fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Toxicology results show the inmate who died at the Manitowoc County Jail as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

In September, a Manitowoc County Correctional Officer was conducting rounds on the third floor of the jail when they noticed an inmate laying on a mattress in an awkward position.

Officers began life-saving measures on the unresponsive inmate, 36-year-old Justin Hall of Manitowoc, but were unsuccessful.

Hall was ultimately pronounced dead.

Authorities say Hall’s toxicology results have been completed and the Medical Examiner has ruled his cause of death as a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives have determined Hall obtained the fentanyl from another inmate in the Manitowoc County Jail and voluntarily used the drugs.

Now, detectives are requesting charges related to the delivery of fentanyl resulting in Hall’s death against this inmate.

Because the investigation has been referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office, no other details are available at this time.