NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old Manitowoc County man was arrested early Monday morning for his sixth OWI offense.

According to a release, a deputy with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle traveling north on State Highway 42 in the Town of Newton.

The vehicle allegedly had no front license plate and what authorities say appeared to be fresh front-end damage.

The car abruptly turned onto Pine River Road, accelerated rapidly, and crossed the center line. That is when the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, to which the driver, identified as Jason Sieracki, did not comply.

During the pursuit, the car traveled up to 70 miles per hour and crossed the center line multiple times. Sieracki attempted to elude the deputy on several town roads, and after turning onto English Lake Road, the pursuit ended with a successful PIT maneuver.

Sieracki was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on a $3,000 cash bail.

“Another clear example of someone who should not be on our roads,” explained Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig. “This is the sixth time being arrested for drunk driving, and his actions continue to put our citizens at risk. I applaud my deputies for getting this dangerous intoxicated driver off our streets.”

No deputies or citizens were injured during the pursuit. Sieracki’s vehicle and the deputy’s squad car received minor damage.