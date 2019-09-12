Manitowoc County officials searching for information on theft from business

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for a theft that happened June 17 from a business.
Multiple trailers were broken into and over $8,000 worth of property was stolen including a custom racing helmet with smoke shield, helmet skirt, head sock and airbrushed skull theme.
Other items stolen was a helmet radio kit, Craftsman socket set, Snap-On screwdriver set, Dewalt drill 20v with bits, Altronics weather station, men’s Harley Davidson body army lightweight jacket, Harley Davidson motorcycle glasses, women’s Harley Davidson driving gloves and painters camp.
Anyone with information about the theft can become eligible to recieve up to a $500 cash reward through Crime Stoppers at (920) 683 – 4466.