Manitowoc County Sheriff offering cash reward for information involving alleged theft

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday, July 26, a cash reward for information regarding the theft and attempted entry into vehicles in the Village of Valders.

The theft in question occurred on Monday, July 26, in the Village of Valders. Officials believe the incident occurred in the early morning of July 26 near Truman Street. Anyone with information about said theft and attempted theft can become eligible for the $500 dollar cash reward and there are two main ways of presenting the information, officials say.

Individuals can present information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by using a P3 app. That app can be downloaded for free both in the Apple app store or on Google Play.

The cash reward of $500 dollars would be rewarded through the “Crime Stoppers” program for any information that would assist in the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that they should remove valuable items from their vehicles.