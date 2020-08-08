Manitowoc County sheriff thanks employees for heroic actions

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig is thanking employees for their quick actions in discovering and extinguishing a fire at the station on Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Hartwig, at 6 a.m., fire alarms went off at the station located on 1025 South 9th Street.

Sheriff’s Office employees are said to have started investigating the location of the fire and discovered a small fire in the HVAC control panel on the second-floor mechanical room located in the administration side of the building.

Sheriff Hartwig says employees then quickly used two portable fire extinguishers to clear the fire.

The Sheriff adds there was no risk to posed to the jail or inmate population.

