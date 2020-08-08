LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc County sheriff thanks employees for heroic actions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig is thanking employees for their quick actions in discovering and extinguishing a fire at the station on Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Hartwig, at 6 a.m., fire alarms went off at the station located on 1025 South 9th Street.

Sheriff’s Office employees are said to have started investigating the location of the fire and discovered a small fire in the HVAC control panel on the second-floor mechanical room located in the administration side of the building.

Sheriff Hartwig says employees then quickly used two portable fire extinguishers to clear the fire.

The Sheriff adds there was no risk to posed to the jail or inmate population.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah