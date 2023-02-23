(WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was busy Wednesday evening as there were reportedly 26 incidents involving motor vehicles.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, it is investigating 26 incidents involving motor vehicles from the most recent winter storm. Most of these incidents are reportedly property damage crashes.

Around 6:45 p.m. on February 22, authorities were sent to I-43 northbound just south of CTH JJ for a multi-vehicle crash. The initial investigation showed a 2020 Ford pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer lost control.

The vehicle went into the ditch and jackknifed. Then a 2007 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer unit driving behind the pickup truck lost control and jackknifed. This caused a majority of the northbound lanes to be blocked.

Multiple vehicles then crashed into the semi-trailer. Traffic was detoured off the interstate at USH 151.

Authorities say that speed, visibility and road conditions appear to be factors in the crashes. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office thanked the following agencies:

Branch Fire Department

Valders Fire Department

Manitowoc Fire Department

Manitowoc Fire and Rescue

Manitowoc County First Responders

Manitowoc County Highway Department

Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center

Wisconsin State Patrol

Hi-Way 42 Garage

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.