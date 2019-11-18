Police say threat made to Valders schools not credible, additional security as classes resume Monday

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says classes will resume Monday in Valders with additional security after they were made aware of a social media threat from this weekend.

The Valders School District Superintendent Debra Hunt said a middle school student received a Snapchat message that “threatened violence involving the middle/high school with no date or time being mentioned.”

Police say they are aware of the threatening social media post and are investigating with the FBI.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page they have determined the threat to be “not credible.” They also said extra security will be provided at Valders schools on Monday, Nov. 18.

No further information is being released at this time.