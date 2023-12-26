(WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County say two separate crashes on two separate days on I-43 have caused multiple injuries and resulted in the deaths of one man and two women.

According to a release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel first responded on Monday around 2:45 p.m. to reports of a crash on I-43 at Fischer Creek Road in the Township of Centerville.

Officials say the crash happened when a 2004 Chevy Suburban hit a 2016 Chevy Tahoe while going northbound on I-43 causing both vehicles to lose control.

The Tahoe entered the median of the roadway before hitting the end of a guardrail and coming to a stop in the southbound lanes. Meanwhile, the Suburban also entered the median and hit the guardrail before coming to a stop between a guardrail and a concrete pillar.

the driver of the Tahoe, a 60-year-old Manitowoc man, was taken by ambulance to Aurora BayCare for non-life-threatening injuries. A 66-year-old woman from Two Rivers was a passenger in the Tahoe and was taken to ThedaCare for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Suburban, a 38-year-old Green Bay man, and a juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the Suburban, a 38-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, both from Green Bay, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say both northbound and southbound lanes of I-43 were closed until about 9:30 p.m. as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a reported crash that happened on I-43 just to the north of county Highway XX.

Deputies say one car was headed south in the I-43 passing lane when it hit a guardrail before entering a ditch and colliding with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Sheboygan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no other information on either incident is available and investigations into both crashes are ongoing.