Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam that involves an app download

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office sent out a PSA regarding a scam that uses an app/program called TeamView Quick Support.

According to authorities, someone will claim to fix a financial situation for the victim and will often claim to be with a government organization or a private business like “CashApp”. They will ask the victim to download the TeamView Quick Support app/program and provide them with the number displayed.

Once the victim gives them the number they will have remote access to the computer or smartphone. The scammers will then watch the victim type in account info or will move money from one account to another to make it seem that the victim is missing money.

The scammers will reportedly ask victims to send them gift cards. No financial company or government organization will ever request someone to download any app. They would also never request anyone to purchase gift cards.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone ever feels like they could be a victim of a scam to hang up and call whatever organization was allegedly contacting them on a verified phone number.