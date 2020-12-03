LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc couple indicted on methamphetamine charge

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people have been indicted on methamphetamine charges by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

According to a release, Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 1, a federal grand jury indictment was issued against 29-year-old Malachi R. Hetzer and 32-year-old Breanna E. Pieschel both of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that Hetzer and Pieschel conspired to distribute in excess of five grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others.

If convicted of the charge, authorities say Hetzer and Pieschel will face a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment and up to 40 years’ imprisonment. They face a fine of up to $5,000,000 and from four years to a lifetime on supervised release. 

Officials say an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.  The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.    

This case was investigated by the Manitowoc County Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group.

