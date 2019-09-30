Manitowoc: Crash closes all lanes of traffic on WIS 42

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — A crash on WIS 42 in Manitowoc closed all lanes of traffic Monday afternoon until just after 5 p.m.

The incident, near E. Magnolia Avenue on the city’s north side, is causing traffic to be detoured.

The Wisconsin DOT is advising motorists to head west on Magnolia Avenue, north on Johnston Drive, east on WIS 310, south on Woodland Drive, and return to WIS 42.

Local 5 has reached out to the Manitowoc Police Department for more information on this incident.

One of Local 5’s photographers was able to capture pictures and video of the crash.

