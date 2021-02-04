LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc declares ‘Snow Emergency’

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels declared a snow emergency overnight from Thursday into Friday.

According to the City of Manitowoc, from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. no parking will be allowed on any city street during those hours. A $75 citation will be issued to any vehicle parked on any city street between those hours.

Crews plan to be out throughout Thursday and into the evening. With upcoming freezing temperatures, it is advised that no one parks on the street tonight so all the snow can be cleared and not freeze on the streets and sidewalks.

Manitowoc mentions that even if the street is plowed and cleared of snow, the parking ban is still in effect on every city street.

For more information visit Manitowoc’s website.

