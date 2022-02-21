MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc has declared a winter parking ban in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.

According to the city, the ban will be going into effect Monday (technically Tuesday) from 1 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. No parking is allowed on streets that include salt routes, bus and truck routes, arterial streets, State Highways, and County Trunks within the city limits.

You can find the salt and plow routes throughout the City on their website.

The fine for violating the ban is $50.00.