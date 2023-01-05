LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Manitowoc are investigating the theft of two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, and are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened sometime on December 31 at a location on Newton Road in the Town of Liberty.

The cash reward being offered is up to $500 through the Crime Stoppers program for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Deputies say that the two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes each had 100 feet of an extension cord.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by using the P3 Tips app.

No additional information was provided.