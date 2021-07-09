LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc deputies search for 3 suspects in attempted armed robbery incident, considered armed and dangerous

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals involved in an attempted armed robbery incident that resulted in an injury.

Deputies say the armed robbery took place on Wednesday evening in the Village of Valders. Based on the ongoing investigation, officials say that they don’t believe the community is at risk as this was an isolated incident.

Authorities say these suspects, identified as Chase A.G. Wagoner, Brayton S. Zimmerman, and Hunter M. Steiner, are considered to be armed and dangerous, so residents are asked to not confront them.

If you have any information regarding this incident and the location of these suspects you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or contact the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and at a tip.

  • Suspect: Chase A.G. Wagoner
  • Suspect: Hunter M. Steiner
  • Suspect: Brayton S. Zimmerman

