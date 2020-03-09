Manitowoc director, actress discusses film, which will air at Appleton film festival

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An area film director turned actress is talking about her film that will be shown at this weekend’s Wildwood Film Festival in Appleton.

Melonie Gartner directed and starred in her film called “Shadows,” which was shot in Kewaunee. The film is described as a thriller with a horror twist.

Gartner plays a woman paralyzed from a bad fall who experiences paranormal activity while trying to recover.

“Shadows” debuted in the Door County Film Festival and was also screened in Sri Lanka last week and she has already gotten some solid feedback.

“Due to shadows, I already had another filmmaker who approached me and said ‘I have you in mind for my project,’ so that was very flattering,” Gartner told WFRV Local 5.

“Shadows” will be shown this Saturday at the Wildwood Festival.

