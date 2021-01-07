LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc driver suffers life-threatening injuries after striking tree

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing control of the vehicle a Manitowoc man went off the road and struck a tree.

According to a release, on Jan. 7, around 8:45 a.m., the Manitowoc Police Department and the Manitowoc Fire Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Maritime Drive in Manitowoc for a one-vehicle accident.

A 26-year-old Manitowoc man was traveling south on Maritime Drive at Cleveland Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off of the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

All south and northbound lanes of travel, on Maritime Drive, were closed to vehicles while the accident was being investigated. All lanes of Maritime Drive reopened around 12:30 p.m.

According to authorities, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the cause of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

