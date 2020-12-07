LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Fire battles early morning industrial fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Smoke was visible from Jagemann Plating as first responders arrived at the scene.

According to reports, the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) received notice for a report of a fire at 3:19 a.m., Monday.

The initial dispatch information was the caller reported a
fire in the barrel room with visible flames.

According to authorities, a large volume of fire was noted upon arrival. Contact was made with staff on-site that reported everyone was clear of the building.

Crews were able to advance and extinguish the fire with a hand line that
was deployed. The fire was brought under control in approximately thirty-five minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A dollar amount of fire damage is still not available at this time.

MFRD encourages businesses to have established evacuation plans should an unfortunate situation occur. The ability to account for all those on-site at the time of the emergency was of great value in assisting the MFRD in the quick extinguishment of the fire.

