LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Fire Department battles blaze on Franklin Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a building on Franklin Street. 

Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells WFRV Local 5 that around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews from Manitowoc Fire Rescue and Manitowoc Police responded to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a report of a dog bite.

Crews were able to clear the scene and while a police officer remained on scene to do some reporting, an occupant of a home notified the officer that they needed the fire department.

That officer noticed smoke coming out of the home and notified Manitowoc Fire Rescue.

When Manitowoc Fire crews arrived on scene, they found a working structure fire. All residents were able to evacuate the structure, according to Chief Blaser.

Chief Blaser says that the fire spread into the attic, which made their response more difficult.

A cause of the fire and total damages is still under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'Em 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Top Five Tweets 12/2

Green Bay Nation: Here come the Eagles

Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Bears win breakdown