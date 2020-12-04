Manitowoc Fire Department battles blaze on Franklin Street

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a building on Franklin Street.

Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells WFRV Local 5 that around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews from Manitowoc Fire Rescue and Manitowoc Police responded to the 700 block of Franklin Street for a report of a dog bite.

Crews were able to clear the scene and while a police officer remained on scene to do some reporting, an occupant of a home notified the officer that they needed the fire department.

That officer noticed smoke coming out of the home and notified Manitowoc Fire Rescue.

When Manitowoc Fire crews arrived on scene, they found a working structure fire. All residents were able to evacuate the structure, according to Chief Blaser.

Chief Blaser says that the fire spread into the attic, which made their response more difficult.

A cause of the fire and total damages is still under investigation.