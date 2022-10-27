MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ warehouse fire in downtown Manitowoc affected traffic early Wednesday morning, and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department is thanking all those who assisted.

In a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, it states, “Fires of this size max out a department’s resources quickly and assistance from our neighbors is greatly appreciated.”

Officials told Local 5 that the building is a storage facility and reportedly had multiple vehicles in it. The 21st Street Bridge was closed to traffic due to the fire.

Photo Credit: Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

Thanks to the following: Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin Public Service, Two Rivers Fire Department, Town of Two Rivers Fire Department, Mishicot Fire and EMS, Rockwood Fire Department, Branch Fire Department, Town of Newton Fire Department, Town of Silver Creek Fire Department, Valders Fire and EMS, Orange Cross Ambulance, Kiel Fire Department, Chilton Fire Department, St. Nazianz Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Manitowoc DPW, Salvation Army, and Manitowoc Police Department. Also special mention to Kwik Trip Stores of Manitowoc for their donations. Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.