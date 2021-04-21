Manitowoc, Fox Valley communities named in recent report of best & worst small cities to start a business

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard over the past year, but as vaccines become more readily available, some are bouncing back or looking to get started. But where are some of the best small cities in Wisconsin to start a business?

WalletHub compared 1,377 small-sized cities across three key dimensions: Business environment, access to resources and business costs and looked at everything from the average daily COVID-19 cases, cost of living and job growth within those communities. The small-sized cities have populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Six Northeast Wisconsin cities ranked in the 1,377 total cities that were studied, with Manitowoc in the top 100 in the number 69 spot. Another Wisconsin city does not show up until spot number 307 with Appleton and Fond du Lac at 368.

Further down the list are Neenah (566), Oshkosh (656) and Sheboygan (782).

Data was used from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, AreaVibes, Yelp, Indeed, Tax Foundation, LoopNet, The New York Times and WalletHub research.