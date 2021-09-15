Manitowoc Historical Society offers free tickets on Smithsonian Museum Day, Sept. 18

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Historical Society is opening its doors, free of charge, to anyone who downloads a Museum Day ticket.

According to a release, the society is choosing to do this as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, which is a national celebration where participating museums imitate the daily free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums.

This event is scheduled to be held at the Manitowoc County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say one Museum Day ticket is permitted per email and is available for download here. Click on the button that says “Get A Ticket” and type in the Manitowoc Historical Society in the Find Museum search box.

The website states people are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum on Museum Day. Once someone clicks the “generate ticket” button, they won’t be able to change their museum selection.

A visitor who presents a Museum Day ticket will be able to enter for free with a guest at participating venues, explains the Manitowoc Historical Society.

A list of participating museums can be found here.

