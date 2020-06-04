Manitowoc holds vigil for George Floyd’s family

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the community in Manitowoc came together Wednesday night to remember the life of George Floyd and show support for his family with a vigil at city hall.

Those taking part held a moment of silence lasting for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, as seen in a video that has since gone viral.

Those at the vigil also heard remarks by leaders in the community and people of color.

“It wasn’t the fact of where were all the black people, where were all the people of color. The people that needed to be here showed up, that’s the most important thing,” Executive Director of The Haven of Manitowoc County told WFRV Local 5. “Loyalty to action does not have a color and that’s the most important thing that happened here today.”

Protests have taken place across Northeast Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Appleton, and Fond du Lac.

