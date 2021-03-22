LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc hosts ‘Farm to Family Drive-Up Food Distribution’ helping feed local families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – As many families across the state continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, local food pantries looked for a way to help put food on these families’ tables.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to quickly and safely distribute healthy and free boxes of food to local families on Monday.

The event titled, “The Farm to Family Drive-Up Food Distribution” was held in Manitowoc from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the food-drive families drove up to the station and were handed a free box of food. The event was on a first-come, first-served basis and had a one box per vehicle limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer

The Driveway