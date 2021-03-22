Manitowoc hosts ‘Farm to Family Drive-Up Food Distribution’ helping feed local families

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – As many families across the state continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, local food pantries looked for a way to help put food on these families’ tables.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to quickly and safely distribute healthy and free boxes of food to local families on Monday.

The event titled, “The Farm to Family Drive-Up Food Distribution” was held in Manitowoc from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the food-drive families drove up to the station and were handed a free box of food. The event was on a first-come, first-served basis and had a one box per vehicle limit.