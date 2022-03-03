MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – An ice machine manufacturer in Manitowoc was acquired for $1.6 billion.

According to a release, Pentair says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 billion. After an estimated $220 million in tax benefits, the net transaction value is expected to be around $1.38 billion.

Officials expect the transition to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Manitowoc Ice is a portfolio brand of Welbitl, Inc. and is described as a designer, manufacturer and distributor of commercial ice machines. They employ over 800 team members and have facilities in Manitowoc, Mexico and China.

“Manitowoc Ice’s industry-leading global positions in an incredibly attractive industry, coupled with its strong track record of profitable growth and culture of innovation and sustainability are expected to further establish Pentair as a leader in a vast and growing industry,” says John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

Pentair is headquartered in London and managed out of Golden Valley, Minnesota.