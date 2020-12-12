LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc implements winter parking ban as snowfall nears

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – As the snow starts falling, the City of Manitowoc reminds those that park on the street, that there is a nightly winter parking ban.

According to a release, if snow is forecasted, the Mayor may call a winter parking ban by 4 p.m. The winter parking ban will go into effect from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

For example, a winter parking ban called before 4 p.m. on Dec. 11, would mean no parking on Winter Parking Ban streets from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020.

Friday night, places like Green Bay has seen snow flurries already.

Tickets will be placed when the Winter Parking Ban is in effect. A winter parking ban fine is $50.00.

Notification of the winter parking ban will be on the Manitowoc website.

