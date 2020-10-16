Manitowoc installs first parklet for street side dining downtown

MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a first for downtown Manitowoc. A parklet.

It’s basically an extension of an existing business, giving folks an opportunity to socially distance.

The Manitowoc City Manager says parklets are perfect because the streets downtown are narrow, so terrace seating is limited.

The first parklet fit perfect at the “Wrap It Up Brew and Food” which is right around the corner from city hall.

“We’re hoping that it will catch on,” Manitowoc City Planner Nick Mueller tells Local 5 News. “We’ve got some great feedback thus far. We realize it’s towards the end of the season so, we’ll only have a month, six weeks of having this parklet out.”

There was talk of parklets before Covid-19. They are seen as a way to get passers by to stop and spend money downtown.

Now in light of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the parklets have given businesses an alternative way to keep going in uncertain times.

