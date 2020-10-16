LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc installs first parklet for street side dining downtown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wisc., (WFRV) – It’s a first for downtown Manitowoc. A parklet.

It’s basically an extension of an existing business, giving folks an opportunity to socially distance.

The Manitowoc City Manager says parklets are perfect because the streets downtown are narrow, so terrace seating is limited.

The first parklet fit perfect at the “Wrap It Up Brew and Food” which is right around the corner from city hall.

“We’re hoping that it will catch on,” Manitowoc City Planner Nick Mueller tells Local 5 News. “We’ve got some great feedback thus far. We realize it’s towards the end of the season so, we’ll only have a month, six weeks of having this parklet out.”

There was talk of parklets before Covid-19. They are seen as a way to get passers by to stop and spend money downtown.

Now in light of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the parklets have given businesses an alternative way to keep going in uncertain times.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets