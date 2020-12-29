Manitowoc mayor issues Winter Parking Ban in effect Tuesday night

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The mayor of Manitowoc, Justin Nickels, declared on Tuesday morning that there will be an overnight Winter Parking Ban in effect Tuesday night and heading into Wednesday morning.

The Winter Parking Ban will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. Tuesday night to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

City officials say there should be no parking on the Winter Parking Ban streets and residents should seek alternative parking on non-restricted streets.

Officials note that $50 fines will be issued during the Winter Parking Ban if residents do not comply with the guidelines.

Salt Route Maps and more information is available on the City website.