MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody after allegedly fleeing police while impaired.

Just after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Manitowoc Police say they were dispatched to the Cedar Grove Drive Apartments in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Drive for a welfare complaint. The caller said a man was passed out inside a black Chevrolet Impala parked in the parking lot.

About 10 minutes later, officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he immediately fled the scene. By the time officers returned to their squad cars, they had lost sight of the Impala and were initially unable to locate the vehicle.

At 6:35 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an accident near the roundabout on Memorial Drive and Waldo Boulevard involving an Impala. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and officers set up a perimeter. An MTPD K9 Unit responded to assist in locating the driver.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the man was located hiding under a bridge by the Little Manitowoc River by an alert citizen. The man was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

The man was arrested and held at the MTSO Jail on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Probation Hold. Additional traffic citations will be issued to the suspect pending the investigation of the accident, according to authorities.

Manitowoc Police released the above audio/video from a City of Manitowoc traffic camera as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving.

