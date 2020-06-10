LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc man arrested after allegedly fleeing police while impaired

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody after allegedly fleeing police while impaired.

Just after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Manitowoc Police say they were dispatched to the Cedar Grove Drive Apartments in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Drive for a welfare complaint. The caller said a man was passed out inside a black Chevrolet Impala parked in the parking lot.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

About 10 minutes later, officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he immediately fled the scene. By the time officers returned to their squad cars, they had lost sight of the Impala and were initially unable to locate the vehicle.

At 6:35 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an accident near the roundabout on Memorial Drive and Waldo Boulevard involving an Impala. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and officers set up a perimeter. An MTPD K9 Unit responded to assist in locating the driver.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the man was located hiding under a bridge by the Little Manitowoc River by an alert citizen. The man was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The man was arrested and held at the MTSO Jail on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Probation Hold. Additional traffic citations will be issued to the suspect pending the investigation of the accident, according to authorities.

Manitowoc Police released the above audio/video from a City of Manitowoc traffic camera as a reminder of the dangers of impaired driving.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"