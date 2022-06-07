MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A local parent and kids were recently rescued by the Manitowoc Co. SWAT Team Tuesday after a man broke into their home.

According to a release, the Manitowoc Police Department was alerted to a man outside a home in the 2000 block of Johnston Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. on June 7.

Officers say the caller told them the man had a gun and was trying to break into the house. The caller went on to say they knew the person and described what he looked like to the police.

While on their way, officers say they heard shots being fired from outside the house. They say the man eventually broke into the home right before officers arrived.

The release states the caller was able to stay on the phone with dispatch until the Manitowoc County SWAT Team helped remove them, as well as their children, from the house.

Neighbors in the area were also asked to leave before the suspect was arrested, which officers say happened a few hours later.

The department reports there were no injuries and everyone was able to safely return to their homes.

The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested on charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety and Domestic Violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551. To stay anonymous or be eligible to receive a cash reward, you can contact the CrimeStoppers at (920) 683-4466.