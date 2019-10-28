Manitowoc man arrested after vehicle pursuit, top speeds of 95 mph reached

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — A 22-year-old Manitowoc man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Friday.
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 9:35 a.m., officers from the Two Rivers Police Department attempted to stop a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Jacob Hetue, who had a valid Felony Arrest Warrant from the Department of Corrections.
At 6:46 a.m., a Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle traveling southbound on Old Q Road in the township of Kossuth.
When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Hetue again fled.
Officials say the pursuit ended in Manitowoc when they used a Pursuit Intervention Technique near the intersection of N. 8th Street and Waldo Boulevard.
Hetue’s vehicle spun out and temporarily stopped in a yard on the northeast side of the intersection.
He tried to flee again, but a deputy pinned the vehicle. Hetue then refused to exit the vehicle and ignored verbal commands.
Deputies say Manitowoc County K-9 Keto was then used to assist with the apprehension of Hetue.
He was arrested for Fleeing, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating with a Revoked Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, and the DOC Warrant.
The pursuit lasted 8.2 miles with top speeds of 95 mph.