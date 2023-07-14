MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody for allegedly exchanging texts with a 16-year-old girl, while also reportedly offering drugs in exchange for sexual contact.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers received a child enticement complaint on July 11 stating that 23-year-old Desmond McWilliams had allegedly exchanged texts with a 16-year-old girl, expecting to eventually meet for ‘sexual contact.’

Officers say that McWilliams also allegedly offered ‘controlled substances’ and threatened to release images of the juvenile if they refused to have sexual contact with the suspect.

McWilliams was taken into custody on July 11 after arriving at a location in Manitowoc while reportedly expecting to meet with the 16-year-old. Officers subsequently searched McWilliams’ vehicle and reportedly found ‘controlled substances.’

McWilliams’ cellphone was also searched, leading to authorities finding ‘digital content’ that allegedly suggests that the 23-year-old may have had similar contact with other juvenile girls.

Authorities say that additional evidence is being reviewed and are asking anyone who may have had similar contact with McWilliams to come forward.

No further information has been released at this time. Local 5 will provide an update to this story when new details are provided.