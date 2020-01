MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — 28-year-old Dion Cook from Manitowoc was arrested Monday evening for driving under the influence with two children in the vehicle with him.

Cook was pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on I-43 for speeding.

The state trooper reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a sobriety test was given.

Cook was arrested for a 1st offense OWI with two children under the age of 16.

He was also cited for speed and operating without a license.