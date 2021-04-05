Manitowoc man arrested for fourth OWI after rollover crash on County Rd JJ

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – After authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash, a Manitowoc man was arrested for his fourth OWI.
According to authorities, on April 4 around 10:00 p.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at County Rd JJ near the city of Whitelaw. 65-year-old Wayne Martin admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Holy Family Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Martin faces the following charges:
- Operating while under the influence fourth offense
- Failure to install an IID (ignition interlock device)
- Operating after revocation criminal
- Failure to fasten seatbelt
- Failure to control vehicle
There was no further information released, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.