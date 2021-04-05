LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc man arrested for fourth OWI after rollover crash on County Rd JJ

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – After authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash, a Manitowoc man was arrested for his fourth OWI.

According to authorities, on April 4 around 10:00 p.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at County Rd JJ near the city of Whitelaw. 65-year-old Wayne Martin admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Holy Family Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Martin faces the following charges:

  • Operating while under the influence fourth offense
  • Failure to install an IID (ignition interlock device)
  • Operating after revocation criminal
  • Failure to fasten seatbelt
  • Failure to control vehicle

There was no further information released, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

