Manitowoc man arrested for fourth OWI after rollover crash on County Rd JJ

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – After authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash, a Manitowoc man was arrested for his fourth OWI.

According to authorities, on April 4 around 10:00 p.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at County Rd JJ near the city of Whitelaw. 65-year-old Wayne Martin admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Holy Family Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Martin faces the following charges:

Operating while under the influence fourth offense

Failure to install an IID (ignition interlock device)

Operating after revocation criminal

Failure to fasten seatbelt

Failure to control vehicle

There was no further information released, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.