Manitowoc man, Cleveland woman arrested after police uncover nearly 150 grams of illegal substances in motel room

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Manitowoc man and a 19-year-old Cleveland woman were both taken into custody and charged with multiple drug-related charges.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m., on March 3, officers conducted a search of a room located at an eastside motel after police reportedly saw, “short term traffic consistent with illegal drug activity.”

During the search, officers report finding 120.49 grams of Methamphetamine, 27.39 grams of Heroin, 1.51 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a large sum of cash, and packaging materials that police say were “consistent with drug sales.”

Officials report that while the search was underway, both the Manitowoc man and the Cleveland woman were taken into custody and booked into the Manitowoc County Jail.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Manitowoc man is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver 11 Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and a Probation hold.

Police report that the Cleveland woman is being charged with Intent to Schedule 11 Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Officials add that both suspects have prior drug convictions, prior arrests, or current open cases on their records.