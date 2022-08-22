MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was recently convicted for his involvement in the death of a Wisconsin woman in 2021.

According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Siegman was sentenced and convicted this year for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

In June of 2021, local deputies were sent to a residence in the Village of Mishicot after they got a report saying a woman had died due to possible drug use.

Officials explained the investigation confirmed a 29-year-old woman had died from “ingestion of illicit drugs.”

In October of 2021, deputies said they served an arrest warrant for Siegman and he was “apprehended without incident.”

Siegman’s sentence includes six years of initial confinement in the Wisconsin State Prison System, followed by six years of extended supervision.

The office reminds everyone that anyone suffering from alcohol or other drug abuse can contact Manitowoc County Human Services at (920) 683-4230 and/or gather further information here.