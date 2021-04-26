Manitowoc man faces six charges after a drug bust in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man was arrested after the Two Rivers Police Department received reports of short-term traffic at a motel that was consistent with drug activity.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, on April 24 surveillance was conducted at an eastside motel after reports were received about short-term traffic that was consistent with illegal drug activity. Around 9:40 p.m. a male suspect was seen leaving the room and officers stopped the vehicle and narcotics, cash, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials were found during the search.

Officers then conducted a search of the suspect’s room and found more narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, a 31-year-old Manitowoc man was then taken into custody and transported to the Manitowoc County Jail.

A body scan was done on the suspect when he arrived at the jail, which showed he had a concealed baggie of methamphetamine on him.

Officers found 25.81 grams of Methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, several digital scales, packaging materials and cash, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

The suspect is being charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance in a Jail

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Probation hold

Operating a Moter Vehicle after Revocation

The suspect also has open drug cases, as well as previous convictions of possession of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a controlled substance on or near a Park.

A 34-year-old Manitowoc woman who was inside the room was not charged and was later released, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.