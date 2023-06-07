MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Manitowoc is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a gun from Fleet Farm.

According to the Department of Justice, on June 6 a federal grand jury indicted 45-year-old Dewane Mrotek. He is reportedly from Manitowoc.

Mrotek is accused of stealing a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer, Fleet Flarm. If he is convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Manitowoc Police Department as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials say the case is investigating and prosecuting under the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative.

PSN is described as:

A federal, state, and local law enforcement collaboration to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for violent crimes in our neighborhoods. The PSN strategy brings together all levels of law enforcement and community resources to reduce violent crime and improve the quality of life in all our neighborhoods. Wisconsin Department of Justice

No additional information was provided.