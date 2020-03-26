Manitowoc man in custody after leading authorities on pursuit in stolen car

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Manitowoc man is in custody after leading the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from De Pere.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a stolen Ford pick-up from De Pere shortly at 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday. About 15 minutes later, a deputy saw the vehicle traveling westbound on US 10 near branch River Road in Manitowoc Rapids.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Luis Narvaez, reportedly fled the deputy.

Authorities pursued Narvaez about 20 miles with speeds reaching 100 mph. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Dickenson Road near Wayside Road in Brown County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says Narvaez was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the vehicle, authorities say they found a pistol. Narvaez admitted to being in possession of the pistol during the pursuit. During the investigation, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that property originally reported in the stolen vehicle was found in Narvaez’s residence.

Narvaez is currently being held in the Manitowoc County Jail for fleeing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, and bail jumping.

Latest Stories