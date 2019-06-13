Manitowoc man in custody following disturbance on 14th Street

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) A 41-year-old man from Manitowoc is in custody following a disturbance outside a residence in the 1400 block of S. 14th Street on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.

The Manitowoc Police Department says once they arrived, the man was seen yelling at a person that he is barred from having contact with. The suspect noticed police were arriving and then entered another residence. Police say that according to bail restrictions on a different case, the man can not have contact at that residence either.

Police say that due to repeated calls to that same location over the past few months, officers tried to get the suspect out of the residence so he could be taken into custody for disorderly conduct and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police say that the man barricaded the front door and would not come out. A search warrant was obtained, and due to the man have numerous weapons in the residence, the Manitowoc S.O.S. team was called in to assist.

After about a half hour, entry was made and the suspect was apprehended with the help of a police K-9. The suspect suffered minor injuries.