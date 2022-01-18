Manitowoc man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

(WFRV) – A Manitowoc man and a Milwaukee man have been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking.

According to the United States Eastern District of Wisconsin, 32-year-old Anthony Martinez of Manitowoc and 42-year-old Jabari Samuel of Milwaukee were both convicted and sentenced of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Samuel was also convicted of possession of a firearm.

Martinez will spend nine and a half years behind bars while Samuel will spend 15 years behind bars.

The investigation shows that over two months during the summer of 2021, Martinez received fentanyl from Samuel every other day and took it to Manitowoc for further distribution. In total, Martinez obtained 2.2 pounds of fentanyl from Samuel.

In June of 2021, a search warrant was executed at Samuel’s Milwaukee home and they found 3.7 pounds of fentanyl, a Ruger LCR .380 firearm, and around $17,023 in cash. Both Martinez and Samuel have prior convictions for drug trafficking offenses.