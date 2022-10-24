APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday.

38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his role in the hostage crime back in June 2020.

Fellow inmate Demetrius Williams, 24, put a sharpened pencil to a female correctional officer and demanded that Beyer be released from his cell.

The correctional officer escaped and authorities with the Outagamie County Jail were able to control and detain both men without further incident.

Williams was sentenced for his role in the crime back in March 2021. Both men were being held for allegedly killing children at the time of the attempted escape.

Williams was sentenced to life for killing a 3-year-old and Beyer is scheduled to stand trial on his homicide charges on December 1.

Beyer faces two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide after allegedly killing his two children. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy on the children showed that both children suffered sharp force injuries to their necks.