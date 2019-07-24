Manitowoc man stabbed, 18-year-old in custody

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) One man was taken to the hospital and another taken to jail following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Two Rivers Police say it happened at a home on the city’s south side just after 1 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found a 19-year-old Manitowoc man that had been stabbed and his injury was life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to another medical facility.

Police say that multiple people had fled the scene prior to their arrival. Information led them to another south side location where an 18-year-old man from Two Rivers was taken into custody. He was transported to Manitowoc County Jail on charges of bail jumping, with other charges forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.