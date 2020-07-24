Manitowoc mayor approves policy requiring masks in city-owned facilities

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has approved a policy requiring masks to be worn in all city-owned facilities starting on Monday, July 27.

The policy will end on Monday, September 21, unless extended by the Common Council. It requires city employees and any patron visiting included facilities to wear a mask.

Facilities requires employees and visitors to wear masks are:

City Hall

Senior Center

Police Station

Fire Stations

Rahr-West Art Museum

Manitowoc Public Library

Wastewater Treatment Facility

Department of Public Infrastructure Shop on Viebahn Street

Evergreen Cemetery Building (not required while outside)

Farmers Market vendors are required to wear a mask. Patrons are not

Masks will be provided for free at the enterance to these locations. Anyone with pre-existing health conditions are asked to contact the city in advance so accommodations can be made.

The Library Board is discussing the policy during their board meeting on Monday, July 27. City officials say the recommendation is to implement this policy for the library effective Monday, August 3.

Masks are not required for children 2-years-old or younger, at park facilities when rented by a private party, or parks and outdoor spaces including playground equipment and ball diamonds as well as the park restrooms.

Masks are also not required at:

Mini golf course

Lincoln Park Zoo

Evergreen Cemetery (outside)

City-owned buildings/property but have a private agreement: Marina, Carferry, MAVCB, Rollaire Skate Center

For city employees: anywhere outdoors or when driving alone in a city vehicle AND certain instances for public safety

Manitowoc officials say that voters in the August 11 primary cannot legally be required to wear a mask while voting.

Drivers for the Maritime Metro Transit will be required to wear a mask or faceguard and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

The City of Appleton and Outagamie County have enacted similar policies for city- and county-owned facilities. The City of Green Bay’s city-wide mask ordinance is set to go into effect on Monday, July 27, as will Oneida Nation‘s. The City of De Pere will meet on Tuesday, July 28 to vote on a proposed mandate.

