Manitowoc Mayor Nickels: “Downtown is our main focus this year”

MANITOWOC,WIS. (WFRV) Exciting times are ahead for the lakeshore with a handful of projects in the works or currently underway.

Mayor Justin Nickels stopped by Local 5 This Morning for his first-ever Community Update and says a lot of great things are happening right now.

Nickels first mentioned how Strand Adventures has everything for the whole family to check out including arcade games, lazer tag and rock climbing. He then talked about the

“Moving south we have Lakeshore Technical College which is moving to downtown, having a remote campus downtown. We have a new waterfront wine bar right on the Manitowoc River. Across the river we have New Wharf which is going to have a bunch of bands, events, outside drinks and everything this summer” Nickels said.

Nickels also talked about the Capitol Civic Centre getting a $3 million renovation, and the old Shuette building getting renovated for 17 new apartments and commerical buildings on the first floor.

“So just a lot of neats things coming together downtown. It’s going to be an exciting summer,” he said.

The city also recently purchased 20 acres of undeveloped land on the river adjacent to downtown. Nickels said it’s chance to bring things like boat slips, restaurants, apartments, condos and more to the downtown area.

Nickels also talked about how the Industrial Park is running out of space.

“We are literally running out of land in our Industrial Park for our local businesses,” he said. “It’s an exciting time, but what we need is people. We need people to come to these jobs and work, and that’s why we’re focusing on the quality of life downtown.”

