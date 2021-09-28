LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Mayor talks one-way streets changing to two-way, Marine Sanctuary in Community Update

Local News

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics ranging from the city’s River Point District to downtown streets converting to two-way streets.

Nickels tells Local 5 that the current one-way streets in downtown Manitowoc will revert back to two-way. He said when the streets were made one-way they were designed to get people through the area. However, now Nickels says they want the downtown area to be pedestrian-friendly.

The Common Council voted 8-2 to revert the one-way streets back to two-way. It will become effective in August 2022. Nickels mentions that the adjustment for Manitowoc residents may take some time.

A Marine Sanctuary in Lake Michigan was recently declared, and Nickels says it will bring tourists and resources to the area. The sanctuary spans from Two Rivers all the way down to Port Washington.

Nickels also says it brings a National park to Manitowoc’s backyard.

Manitowoc’s River Point District is building, and Nickels says that an 87-unit apartment complex is in the process of construction. PetSkull Brewing recently opened its new building.

Nickels says that the River Point District gives Manitowoc that ‘downtown’ feel. He even went on to say that fellow Wisconsin Mayors are ‘jealous’ of their River Point District.

