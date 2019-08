MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — In honor of Manitowoc’s 150th Anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2020, Mayor Justin Nickels has unveiled a logo to mark the milestone.

This summer, the City held a logo design contest. Anita Stietz of Manitowoc submitted the winning design.

The logo will be used leading up to 2020 as well as throughout the entire year on promotional materials, the City’s website, social media, and more.