(WFRV) – Two men are facing federal charges following separate Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigations.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 two men were charged by the United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin. The two were charged with felonies after a Grand Jury indictment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

43-year-old James Gremore, from Two Rivers, and 39-year-old Moises Perez-Ochoa, from Ellsworth, were identified as the two individuals.

Gremore was charges included:

Distribution of Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Deliver 40 grams or more of Fentanyl

Felon in Possession of Firearm/Transport in Interstate Commerce

Back in December 2022, Metro Drug Unit investigators did a search warrant at a storage facility in Manitowoc. Multiple stolen firearms and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found.

Investigators also did controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Germore in Two Rivers. In January 2023 investigators searched Germore’s residence and found 49 grams of fentanyl and items that indicated drug distribution.

Gremore was out on bail as a result of multiple, felony drug-related charges from July 2022 in Manitowoc County.

Perez-Ochoa was charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine – 500 grams or more. He is alleged of knowingly and intentionally distributing 500 grams or more on or about December 20, 2022, and February 8, 2023.

Investigators did controlled buys of methamphetamine from Perez-Ochoa in December and February at a residence in Mantiwowoc.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.