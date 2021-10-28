Manitowoc motorcyclist dies after single-vehicle crash in Mishicot

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon in Mishicot.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle cash on STH 147 north of Sturm Road in the township of Mishicot.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicated that 48-year-old Ryan Nagy of Manitowoc was heading northbound on STH 147 when he attempted to do a passing maneuver and lost control of his 2014 Harley Davidson and ended up in the west ditch.

Authorities report the motorcycle overturned and Nagy was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed, however, they were unsuccessful. Ryan Nagy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation by the Manitowoc County Coroner, Curt Green, determined that the preliminary cause of death was from a High Cervical Spine Fracture with other blunt force traumatic injuries. The toxicology reports remain pending at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.